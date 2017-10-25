Early Halloween forecast

A night of mischief and fun. Halloween is now less than a week away so hopefully you’ve got plenty of candy and a great costume too. But what about the weather?

Although it’s still many days away here is an early look at how the Halloween forecast is shaping up. Be sure to check back frequently as the number and shower chances could change.

So here it is:

As of right now it looks like it will be a cold Halloween. Temps during the day will rise into the middle and upper 40s, but at night it looks like we tumble into the middle 30s. Brr! If you’re going out trick-or-treating you may want a coat. And be sure the kids have a warm layer under their costume.

Next, let’s talk about rain. Where we stand right now we have a 20 percent chance of seeing showers Halloween day and Halloween night. Even though it is a low chance right now, that could change as we get closer.

You may want to take an umbrella with you just in case a shower heads your way while you’re walking through the neighborhood.

And because some of you may be thinking it, yes, there is a very minor chance a few flakes could mix in if it rains Tuesday. With overnight lows falling into the 30s if you’re in a traditional cold spot farther north, a mix of rain and snow may be possible, but right now we are just going with showers.

So the basic breakdown is, expect chilly temps when trick-or-treating. After the sun sets you’ll want to dress warm and there is a slight chance that an isolated showers may pop up Tuesday evening.

