Police seek help identifying credit card theft suspects

Police are seeking the public's help identifying two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at several Saginaw County businesses.

Police believe the suspects are from the Saginaw area and used the stolen card on Sept. 17.

The male suspect is described as heavy set with brown hair and in his 20s. He was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, white flip flops and black socks.

The female suspect is described as heavy set with brown hair and in her 20s. She was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and flip flops. She was also carrying a pink purse.

The suspects were in a Buick Terraza minivan that was blue or gray in color. The van was missing the rear passenger hub cab and had fake eyelashes on the front of the vehicle above the headlights, police said.

If you recognize the suspects call police at 989-225-8995.

