Parent becomes anti-bullying advocate after daughter gets bullied

It's an issue that affects millions of children and their parents every year.

One mother is setting the trend on how to deal with it.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Wednesday was Unity Day.

It is an effort to encourage people to wear orange as a show of support against bullying.

"There's always a bully, a victim and a witness. So your child is one of the three," said Tracy Palmer, CEO of Trendsetters Productions Modeling and Etiquette School in Burton.

Palmer said the bullying statistics in Michigan are shocking. She said it is especially tough when your child is the victim.

"It's just very difficult to find out that your child is being bullied. Not only bullied, but to the point of anxiety, to the point of hiding in the bathroom. It was bad," Palmer said.

For the past two years Palmer has become an anti-bullying advocate leading the charge to put an end to bullying.

"Within my school I have what I call a safe haven and in that safe haven we talk about things that are kind of difficult for kids to share with parents, with friends. I start with me because they have to be able to trust me. So my daughter decided to share, with the rest of the group of about 32 people, her battle with being bullied at school and it wasn't an easy story," Palmer said.

She said other students began speaking up about their own experiences with bullying and she said she knew she had to do something more.

"We are a modeling and etiquette school. So the first thing we did was we decided to have a fashion show and it was all about anti-bullying. It was simply amazing, everything about the show. We had it in downtown Flint," Palmer said.

The fashion show is just one of the many events Palmer puts on to help raise awareness about bullying.

She said this is a subject she thinks people cannot take lightly. That is why she created a community anti-bullying event in Flint on Friday.

