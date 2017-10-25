Students participate in pay it forward program

Local children are opening their hearts and using their hands to change their schools, one random act of kindness at a time.

They are Blueberry Ambassadors and their mission is to help one another.

"To show gratitude to my peers and younger and older students," said Darron Mayhow, Blueberry Ambassador.

Darron is all about paying it forward.

"Because it's kind of like a chain reaction. If you make someone feel good, they're going to want to go out and make someone else feel good," Darron said.

That's why the fifth grade student said he likes being a Blueberry Ambassador at Fielder Elementary. Fielder is just one of the schools across Genesee County that have adopted the program.

"To make the school a better place and to help fourth and fifth graders," said Alejandra Cash, Blueberry Ambassador.

The program is the brainchild of Flint businessman and philanthropist Phil Shaltz. It is a campaign that encourages random acts of kindness.

Shaltz said the program has really taken off.

"The kids really take this to heart. The principals and teachers do a great job. Now that it's filtering down to the parents and now they are really pushing this," Shaltz said.

More than 1,300 students across the county have signed up to be Blueberry Ambassadors. They help others by doing everything from opening doors to shoveling snow.

Lana Allen said she feels like she is making a difference.

"You can make a school happy and joyful and create a place where everybody wants to be kind," Lana said.

Kelli Verran, principal of Fielder Elementary, said it's all about improving education.

"Our mission and all three of the students have said this, we basically want to make Fielder a better place to learn," Verran said.

As part of the program, students recruit volunteers. Those students then agree to do at least three random acts of kindness. Then then write about it.

Darron said this makes him want to do a lot more nice things.

"The more good things you do the more chances you have to be recognized for those good things," he said.

