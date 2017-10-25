Village proposes limiting number of dogs per household

Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.More >
Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan.More >
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.More >
Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
A body found buried in a remote area has been identified as a Michigan teacher who's been missing since May.More >
A Michigan mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.More >
Police said family has been located for a man who was found, and didn't know his name.More >
Cold air has arrived in Mid-Michigan. A strong fall storm system that brought us all the rain also seems to have put an end to our warm stretches of weather. With true cold fall air settling in and even a chance of some snow by the end of this week will we see a hard freeze?More >
