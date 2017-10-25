Student finds success in online school after bullying forces him to quit

People around the world are coming together for Unity Day.

It's a day to show support as part of National Bullying and Prevention Month, which remains a prevalent problem.

Twenty-eight percent of United States students in grades six through 12 have experienced bullying and 20 percent of students in grades nine through 12 have been bullied.

One Mid-Michigan student was bullied so bad that he quit school, but he has found success with a different kind of school. Now he plans to attend an ivy league university.

"It was really tough," said Blake McClellan, student.

He said his closest high school friend turned on him.

"Slowly but surely he kinda took everyone away from me. By the end of it I had nobody," Blake said.

Isolated and feeling alone, his mom tried to take action with the school.

"I would be going to the school. I'd be going to the principals and teachers and nothing would happen," said Tomika McClellan, mom.

She said during Blake's sophomore year they had had enough. That's when they made the tough decision to leave high school.

"He was struggling. He had given up and that's what killed us," she said.

They found new life with the Michigan Virtual Charter Academy. It allowed Blake to get an online education anytime of the day at his own pace and without peer pressure.

"You're not susceptible to bullying as often. You're able to be in that online setting where you are not facing bullying," Blake said.

He has become an outstanding student. The high school senior is currently holding a 4.02 GPA.

But when things were looking up his dad lost his job.

"Because of that we kind of had to leave our home and we've been homeless for a couple of weeks now," Blake said.

His dad has found a new job in metro-Detroit.

Luckily for Blake, he can do his schooling anywhere there's an internet connection. Which is great news for the entire family because he plans to attend Vanderbilt and become a pediatric neurosurgeon.

"I've been able to find my niche if you will, at just excelling at the classes offered, AP courses. And that's put me on the radar of these different schools," Blake said.

He said several colleges have tried to recruit him, but the Owosso native said his heart is set on Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.