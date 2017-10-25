Sheriff: Man injured in tractor incident

An 83-year-old Huron County man was injured in a tractor incident on Tuesday.

The Winsor Township resident started an older Farmall tractor about 4 p.m., but when the tractor started it was in reverse and began moving, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said.

The man was unable to get out of the way and was pinned by the tractor, Hanson said.

The tractor eventually stalled out and the Oliver Township Fire Department was able to free the victim by jacking the tractor up, Hanson said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

