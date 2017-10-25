A Halloween-like forecast

Halloween is just a few days away, and it seems that our weather may also be getting into the spirit. No sun on Friday thanks to a new storm system in the northern Plains, and the showers that came with it will prove to be frequent company in the coming days. That, and a chill that will be in no hurry to leave.

Overnight

Gray and dreary conditions will remain in place overnight as a colder air mass spills in across Michigan. Periodic light rain in the Thumb will taper off after midnight, increasing winds from the west will begin to stir lake effect showers to life. A few of those showers may stray into some areas near US-127 such as Mt. Pleasant or Clare, in addition to some occasional patches of drizzle elsewhere.

Any wet weather that develops overnight will prove to be little more than a nuisance, but there may be an additional wrinkle. Low temperatures settling into the low and middle 30s overnight may prove just cold enough to toss a few wet snowflakes in some of the showers. We're not looking at any accumulation, but don't be completely caught off guard if you see some flakes flying outside your window!

The Next 7 Days

The overall forecast has shown almost no change as we look through this weekend and into next week. A persistent trough in the jet stream will linger over the Great Lakes, and a rapid succession of small disturbances will keep clouds a prominent fixture in our skies along with the occasional chance for showers. No single day looks like a washout, but only Sunday and Friday are free of the chance for any rain at all.

To go along with all of this, a persistent Fall chill. Highs Saturday through Wednesday will only manage the upper 40s at best, with lows each night dropping into the low and middle 30s. Not the best news for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but with just a small chance for a hit-or-miss shower, it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

Stay on top of things with the Fist Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

