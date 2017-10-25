An unsettled turn

The returning Fall chill tossed in a few shades of Winter on Thursday morning, as temperatures began the day in the mid 20s to low 30s. Arms got a workout as we had to scrape a thin layer of frost off of our windshields, but we managed to turn it all into a pleasant afternoon. Pleasant will be hard to come by in the coming days, though.

Tonight

Where Wednesday night saw gradually clearing skies, tonight will throw that trend into reverse. Clouds will build back in across the region as a storm system approaches from the central and northern Plains. Despite those returning clouds, we'll remain dry through the night.

Plus, we'll get some insulation from the cloudier skies, limiting lows to the low 40s, rather than the 20s and 30s we saw on Thursday morning. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday & Beyond

Our next storm system will greet us with overcast skies right out of the gates on Friday, eventually bringing scattered showers back into the fold in the afternoon.

Thanks to an initial push of warm air with this system, highs will still manage to reach the middle and upper 50s. A cold front will quickly change that as showers continue on Friday night. Lows will be dragged back to the middle and upper 30s, and recovery is going to be difficult for several days to come.

The upper trough will go absolutely nowhere through the weekend and into the first half of next week. A rapid succession of small disturbances will keep clouds a prominent fixture in our skies along with the occasional chance for showers. Thankfully, we are not looking at nearly as much rain as Monday and Tuesday's event, but it will prove to be a frequent nuisance.

To go along with all of this, a persistent Fall chill. Highs Saturday through Tuesday will only manage the upper 40s at best, with lows each night dropping into the low and middle 30s. Not the best news for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but with just a small chance for a hit-or-miss shower, it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

Get the full scope of our first real week of Fall weather in the Fist Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

