Fall settles in for the long haul

Well, it took about a month, but Fall has finally settled in! Temperatures that flirted with 80 degrees as recently as last weekend have taken a big hit, back to the 40s for most of us. This time around though, it doesn't look like any late-season warmth will be swooping in to save us.

Tonight

Thanks to a sharp dip in the jet stream, the flood gates are open and cold air will continue to pour in across the eastern United States. Those of us who have been holding out on finally turning on the heat will likely be flipping the switch tonight.

Skies will clear nicely, leaving behind some occasional passing clouds overnight. That lack of insulation and diminishing winds, will have lows easily plummeting to the low 30s. Some rural areas, especially on the north side of the Bay, could see the mercury dip into the upper 20s!

Thursday

Another solid dose of needed sunshine comes our way on Thursday, along with some scattered clouds. While it will be a cold start during the morning, we are actually set up for a fairly comfortable afternoon. Highs will climb back to the low and possibly middle 50s, but a lack of wind will dial back the amount of bite in the cool air.

Friday & Beyond

The end of the work week marks the start of our next journey into an unsettled weather pattern. The lingering trough in the jet stream will get some reinforcement as a new impulse of energy dives south from Canada. That new disturbance will greet us with overcast skies right out of the gates on Friday, eventually bringing scattered showers back into the fold in the afternoon.

Thanks to an initial push of warm air with this system, highs will still manage to reach the middle and upper 50s. A cold front will quickly change that as showers continue on Friday night. Lows will be dragged back to the middle and upper 30s, and recovery is going to be difficult for several days to come.

The upper trough will go absolutely nowhere through the weekend and into the first half of next week. A rapid succession of small disturbances will keep clouds a prominent fixture in our skies along with the occasional chance for showers. Thankfully, we are not looking at nearly as much rain as Monday and Tuesday's event, but it will prove to be a frequent nuisance.

To go along with all of this, a persistent Fall chill. Highs Saturday through Tuesday will only manage the upper 40s at best, with lows each night dropping into the low and middle 30s. Not the best news for trick-or-treaters on Halloween, but with just a small chance for a hit-or-miss shower, it shouldn't be a deal breaker.

Get the full scope of our first real week of Fall weather in the Fist Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

