Driver of van hit by rock on I-75 sits down with TV5

The driver of the van Kenneth White was riding in on Oct. 18, when he was killed by a rock thrown from an overpass, is speaking out for the first time since the incident.

Steve Amthor, the driver, sat down with TV5 on Wednesday for an exclusive interview.

"He was my work partner. He's someone I would talk to every day. Even days where we didn't work I still talked to him. I'm gonna miss him," Amthor said.

Amthor and White became fast friends three years ago. White's dad is Amthor's best friend and White had just moved to the area and was looking for a job.

"I brought his boy in to do some work for me. And he was a good kid, good kid," Amthor said.

After some construction work on Oct. 18, Amthor was driving White home down I-75 to see his family.

"All he talked about was his kid and his fiancee. And we were less than five miles from his house. Next thing you know, I'm pulled over trying to keep him from bleeding out," Amthor said.

A large rock hurled from the Dodge Road overpass smashed through the windshield, hitting White in the face and chest - killing him.

"Having to talk to my best friend on the side of the highway and tell him 'I did everything I could to save your son,'" Amthor said. "Sometimes I wish I would've told his dad no, I didn't have a spot for him. I sometimes blame myself. It's just, I don't know what to think of all of this."

Amthor said for the past week all he has been thinking about is White's loved ones - his dad, siblings, his fiancee and his 5-year-old son.

He is making a promise.

"I will do everything I can to see that that boy, his son is taken care of and has birthdays and Christmas presents. He's not going to get to grow up with a father like I did. I think that's what hurts the worst," Amthor said.

Amthor expects justice for his friend.

"I have faith in the prosecutor Leyton that he's gonna do what needs to be done," Amthor said.

He said he is no longer going to drive on freeways.

