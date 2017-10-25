Home Depot creates Batmobile for kid in wheelchair for Halloween

Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.
Authorities say two people are missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior as high waves and winds whipped Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Two women were hurt Wednesday after a semi and car collided in Mid-Michigan.
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter's curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.
A body found buried in a remote area has been identified as a Michigan teacher who's been missing since May.
A Michigan mother has been charged with child abuse after her 1-year-old daughter was killed in a car crash.
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.
