Missing Michigan teacher's body found after husband's suicide

It was a tragic end to a five-month-long mystery after intensive searching that turned up nothing. A suicide note penned by Christopher Lockhart finally led police to the body of Theresa Lockhart on Tuesday.

"When you know what you know, but you can`t prove it. We had an idea but we didn`t have enough to run with it,” police said.

Police said Christopher Lockhart hanged himself in his basement Tuesday.

Investigators found him after going to do a welfare check, when he didn`t show up for a report time at the Kalamazoo Office of Community Corrections.

They also said his tether showed a lack of movement.

"Officers made entry and conducted a search. And located Mr. Lockhart in his basement, dead of an apparent suicide,” police said.

For five months, investigators have been looking for Christopher’s wife, Theresa.

However, it wasn`t until October 24 when a map left in a suicide note by Christopher pointed the way to her remains.

"Not only did it contain a hand drawn map that lead us to Theresa, but it also contained a written confession by Chris Lockhart,” police said. “It was in that location that officers were able to find a body in a shallow grave that has only been recently identified as Theresa Lockhart."

Concerns for Theresa first sprang up on May 20 when police were contacted by an employee at her school who asked them to do a welfare check at her home when she didn`t show up to work.

Police said Christopher killed Theresa in their home on May 18 nd disposed of her body the next night in the Allegan County game area, about 50 miles away.

Friends and family are now trying to find comfort in knowing what happened to Theresa and finally knowing where she was all this time.

Joan Mullowney, Theresa sister, watched the news conference on Wednesday and shared her grief on Facebook.

“My heart is breaking that a special life has been taken away but we now have closure as to what and when. Chris did one good deed before he died and that was to tell us where we could find Theresa,” she wrote.

Theresa family said they will plan a proper memorial and thank the community for their continued support.

Extra support will be on hand tomorrow in Schoolcraft schools, where Theresa Lockhart taught high school Spanish for the past three years.

The school district said grief counselors will be available to help students and staff cope with her death. In a statement sent to our affiliates at WWMT, Schoolcraft's superintendent said:

It is with tremendous sadness and a heavy heart that Schoolcraft Community Schools acknowledges the passing of Theresa Lockhart. We are all saddened by her death and send our deepest condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and students. Like so many others, all of us at Schoolcraft Community Schools have been holding out hope for a very different outcome since the news of her disappearance last May. Mrs. Lockhart was a part of the Schoolcraft Schools Family from 2015 to 2017, serving primarily as our Spanish teacher. Counselors will be available for students who wish to talk, or are seeking support, over the next days. Any Information regarding funeral arrangements will be provided when available.

