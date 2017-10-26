Edson crew promises good scare at haunted ship

'Tis the season for haunted houses, and the people running Mid-Michigan's floating naval museum have five decks of Halloween terror.

"Sometimes you get people they come through and they're all real tough and when you get them it's the real cream of the crop right there,” Jo Gifford said.

Gifford works aboard the U.S.S. Edson’s new haunted attraction in Bay City. Her specialty is finding secret spots in the almost 60-year-old Navy destroyer to scare people.

"I'm the half zombie that goes at their feet so that alone is scary enough,” Gifford said.

What makes the Edson Incident special is they use the ship's own ghost stories that most people only hear about during their museum hours.

Organizer Wayne Miracle recommends coming at night to watch the Edson come alive.

"You actually get to go to some areas that you don't get to go to during the day time tour,” Miracle said.

The 25-minute haunted tour takes you through five levels of military experiments "gone wrong.” Victims are taken through rooms filled with creepy crawlers, mad scientists, and the walking dead.

Navy veterans from all over the world come to visit the ship year-round.

The $15 haunted tour buys you the scare of your life and goes back to a good cause.

"You also help raise funds for preservation and restoration of your history,” Miracle said.

The Vietnam era destroyer has stories of UFO sightings and a ghost named Paul.

Gifford said if she doesn't scare you, there's plenty of other haunted things that will.

“Hopefully our guests get just as scared either way,” she said.

