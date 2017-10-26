Search for 2 along Lake Superior becomes recovery effort

Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the search for two people missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior during a storm has become a recovery effort.

The Marquette Police Department identified the missing as 53-year-old Robert Anderson and 37-year-old Sarah Hall, both of Iron River. Tim Case told WLUC-TV he saw two people in the water at Black Rocks, a popular Lake Superior overlook, and they were "at the mercy of the waves."

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter to search for them for several hours after they were reported missing Tuesday afternoon at Presque Isle Park in Marquette. The search was suspended that day, however, due to dangerous weather conditions.

The storm caused high waves, strong winds, flooding, power outages and school closings in the Upper Peninsula.

