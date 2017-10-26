Finally... a dry day

After a few lingering showers finally cleared out, we were gifted a chilly but pleasant afternoon and evening in Mid-Michigan yesterday. While it was certainly a nice change of pace, we're paying the price with some cold temperatures to start our Thursday!

Today & Tonight

Clearing skies overnight really allowed temperatures to tumble with out-the-door readings this morning running in the upper 20s and low 30s in most places. Thankfully, winds from the last few days have relaxed, so we're not seeing a major wind chill early today.

Dry conditions make for a smooth commute outside of the cold temperatures and we will keep the dry weather going all day long. Skies will start sunny, before the clouds build in as the day goes on, trending mostly cloudy this evening and overnight.

With plenty of sun, we should have a nice warm up today considering where we're starting, with high temperatures jumping into the low 50s later on this afternoon. Winds won't be quite as breezy as the last few days, only around 5-10 miles per hour out of the southeast.

Even with an increase in cloud cover, we should remain on the dry side through the overnight and the clouds will help our cause in the temperature department with lows expected to stay largely in the 40s.

