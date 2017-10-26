Man, 76, killed in Lapeer County crash - WNEM TV 5

Man, 76, killed in Lapeer County crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
LAPEER COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after his pickup truck crossed the center line and smashed into a tree. 

It happened about 7:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 on Hadley Road north of Lippincott Road in Lapeer County’s Elba Township.

Investigators said a 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by 76-year-old Gary Howd of Linden was traveling north on Hadley Road.

The pickup crossed the center line, police said, and swiped a southbound 2012 Buick LaCrosse driven by a 42-year-old woman from Lapeer. The woman’s 10-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle.

The truck continued into a wooded area and struck a tree head-on. Howd was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

According to officials, a passerby performed CPR until police and first responders could arrive, but Howd was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after arrival.

The 42-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter were not hurt in the crash.

Hadley Road was closed between Genesee and Lippincott Road for approximately three hours.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash, police said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

