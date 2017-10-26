It's National Pumpkin Day! Show us yours!

Halloween is right around the corner, but Oct. 26 is National Pumpkin Day!

It's a great excuse to light a pumpkin candle, eat a slice of pumpkin pie and carve a jack-o-lantern.

The United States produces 1.5 billion pounds of pumpkins every year.

Illinois is the state that cultivates the most.

The word pumpkin is derived from the word "pepon" which is Greek for "large melon."

