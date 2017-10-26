VOTE: Favorite Halloween movie - WNEM TV 5

VOTE: Favorite Halloween movie

Posted: Updated:

IMDb has ranked the top Halloween movies of all-time, and we want to know which is your favorite!

We’ve taken the top 10 from the list, and want to know which ones you need to watch during the Halloween season.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.