Davison to move playoff football game after boy falls from bleachers

School officials say a youth football team will not have to forfeit their playoff games after all.

According to Michelle Edwards with Davison Community Schools, the district believed earlier this week it would have to forfeit Sunday’s youth football playoffs because police still have the middle school field closed off due to an investigation.

Davison City Police were called at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 for reports of a young boy who had fallen off the bleachers at Collins Field.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

Edwards said some parents were very upset the playoff games would be forfeited, so the district worked out a resolution with the commissioner of the youth league.

The games have now been moved to Goodrich High School this Sunday, Edwards said.

