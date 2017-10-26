WATCH: Deputy hits deer in patrol car - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Deputy hits deer in patrol car

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are releasing dash cam video of a deer-involved crash to remind drivers to use caution when they hit the roads. 

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies hit a deer Thursday morning while on patrol. The sheriff’s department posted dash cam video of the crash.

“Sometimes you just can't avoid the collision and never swerve to avoid, it can have much worse consequences,” the department said.

The Michigan Sheriffs' Association is reminding drivers to pay close attention every time they hit the road as cooler temperatures and hunting season puts deer populations on the move.

Last year, more than 1,200 people were injured and 14 people died in crashes caused by deer. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.