WATCH: Deputy hits deer in patrol car

Authorities are releasing dash cam video of a deer-involved crash to remind drivers to use caution when they hit the roads.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said one of their deputies hit a deer Thursday morning while on patrol. The sheriff’s department posted dash cam video of the crash.

“Sometimes you just can't avoid the collision and never swerve to avoid, it can have much worse consequences,” the department said.

The Michigan Sheriffs' Association is reminding drivers to pay close attention every time they hit the road as cooler temperatures and hunting season puts deer populations on the move.

Last year, more than 1,200 people were injured and 14 people died in crashes caused by deer.

