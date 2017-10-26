Prosecutors decline to charge man struck by off-duty officer - WNEM TV 5

Prosecutors decline to charge man struck by off-duty officer

DETROIT (AP) -

Prosecutors say they're declining to charge a man suspected of shoplifting from a store who was struck with a baton by a Detroit police officer.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the decision Thursday in a statement, saying the man won't be charged with "any crime whatsoever." The uniformed officer, who was off-duty and working as a security guard, was earlier placed on administrative duty.

>>VIDEO: Off-duty officer clubs man<<

Prosecutors are reviewing the case for possible charges against the officer. Worthy says they want more information from police.

The officer was recorded on cellphone video Oct. 8 at a Meijer store using a baton to strike the man. Police Chief James Craig has said the 65-year-old officer failed to de-escalate the confrontation. The 23-year-old man had a broken tooth and bruised face.

