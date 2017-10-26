Prosecutors decline to charge man struck by off-duty officer

Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
The driver of the van Kenneth White was riding in on Oct. 18, when he was killed by a rock thrown from an overpass, is speaking out for the first time since the incident.More >
The driver of the van Kenneth White was riding in on Oct. 18, when he was killed by a rock thrown from an overpass, is speaking out for the first time since the incident.More >
A body found buried in a remote area has been identified as a Michigan teacher who's been missing since May.More >
A body found buried in a remote area has been identified as a Michigan teacher who's been missing since May.More >
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >
Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the search for two people missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior during a storm has become a recovery effort.More >
Authorities in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the search for two people missing after apparently being swept into Lake Superior during a storm has become a recovery effort.More >
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.More >
Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman.More >
When in driving school, we’re taught how to park, accelerate, merge onto the interstate, and, overall, just be defensive drivers. But what about when your window randomly shatters while you’re on your way to work?More >
When in driving school, we’re taught how to park, accelerate, merge onto the interstate, and, overall, just be defensive drivers. But what about when your window randomly shatters while you’re on your way to work?More >
A new report found that nearly two-thirds of baby food in the United States may contain arsenic, lead and other dangerous toxins.More >
A new report found that nearly two-thirds of baby food in the United States may contain arsenic, lead and other dangerous toxins.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
Authorities are releasing dash cam video of a deer-involved crash to remind drivers to use caution when they hit the roads.More >
Authorities are releasing dash cam video of a deer-involved crash to remind drivers to use caution when they hit the roads.More >