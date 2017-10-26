Police: Social media account with threatening post was altered

Police believe a social media account was altered or hacked after an alleged threat about a plan to “shoot up” a Mid-Michigan middle school was posted.

Mt. Pleasant Police confirm the investigation into the post, discovered on Saturday, that was titled “MY PLAN TO SHOOT UP MT PLEASANT MIDDLE SCHOOL (NOT A JOKE!!!!!)”.

The image appeared to be a screen grab of a YouTube video that was posted to a middle school student’s account, but at this point, police have not found anyone who has actually seen the video.

Public Information Officer Jeff Browne told TV5 that the department is still trying to determine who altered the social media site, but that there was no credible threat. Investigators also said that so far there is no evidence showing the student was involved in making the threat.

Multiple people have been interviewed by police, but no arrests have been made.

