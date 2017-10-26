Suspect description released after 'numerous' home invasions

Police have put out a suspect description following a number of daytime home invasions.

Clayton Township Police report that several homes have been broken into in the southwestern portion of Genesee County.

Investigators report the man knocks on the door, and if someone answers, he makes up an excuse as to why he is there.

It may be that he’s asking for directions, or he’s there to do work on the roof.

The man is described as being between 20 and 30-years-old, 5’6”, slim, with brown hair and an unshaven face.

He’s driving a newer gunmetal gray Chevy Silverado Crew Cab pickup with a chrome gas door.

If you have encountered him, or see something suspicious, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.