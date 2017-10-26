Man caught on camera, suspected of stealing lawnmowers

Police are asking for your help tracking down a man accused of stealing two new lawnmowers.

Tittabawassee Township Police said the mowers were taken from Pat’s Grocery, 7620 Midland Rd. Freeland, on Oct. 25th.

The man stole the first one at 1:57 p.m., and took off south on Midland Road.

He returned at 2:09 p.m. and stole the second one, again going south on Midland Road.

If you have any information, call Detective Brian Berg, Tittabawassee Township Police, at 989-695-9623.

