EPA report: MDEQ played role in Flint water crisis

The EPA has issued a scathing report blaming the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for playing a role in creating the Flint water crisis.

The EPA found the MDEQ failed to properly oversee and manage Flint's switch to Flint River water in 2014, which played a huge factor in creating the crisis.

The report also said the MDEQ didn't properly oversee Flint's operation of its own drinking water plant.

The EPA said the state failed to foresee how the lead and copper rule should have been applied, paving the way for lead-laced water to get through.

Several DEQ officials are currently facing criminal charges for their alleged role in the crisis.

