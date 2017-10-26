Police investigate Saginaw homicide

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating after someone was shot and killed in the city Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Sheridan Park subdivision in Saginaw before 4 p.m.

At least one person was killed in the incident, Saginaw Police Sgt. Matt Gerow said.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.