Rock-throwing death puts national attention on Clio

The small town of Clio is at the center of a national story.

The rock-throwing death of Kenneth White and the subsequent arrests of five teenagers has placed a dark cloud over the Mid-Michigan community.

"Happened here and what do you do? Could have been up the road five miles and it would of been Birch Run suffering the impact," said Mike Switalski, resident.

He thinks back to the day White was killed when a rock thrown from an overpass crashed through the windshield of the van White was riding in.

Switalski said he lives half a mile away from where the incident happened. He remembers the moments following the incident with clarity.

"I noticed a helicopter going around my house, down by the expressway and thought something happened. Saw a lot of traffic going by my house," Switalski said.

He said it wasn't long before the details of the incident spread through the small, tight-knit town.

As national attention grew, many residents said they wish it were for a different reason.

"It's not good because of what it's for. I wish it were something better. It's tragic and someone lost their life over it. It's just a sad thing," said Matt Johnson, resident.

Switalski said he hopes others don't think this is how people in the Clio area teach their children to behave.

"Oh my God, how could anyone do something like this you know what I mean? And when you're kids, you're kids, but this is serious. You took someone's life," Switalski said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.