2 men charged after sexual assaults of women riding bikes

Two Detroit men face criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, unarmed robbery and other charges in connection with three attacks on women riding bicycles.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 22-year-old Aaron Stewart and 19-year-old Quentin Flemons were arraigned Thursday in Hamtramck and Highland Park, enclaves of Detroit.

A 27-year-old Hamtramck woman told police she was pulled from her bicycle on Oct. 8, forced into a vehicle and taken to an abandoned property where she was assaulted and robbed.

Prosecutors say a 31-year-old Highland Park woman was snatched from her bike in July 2016 and forced into an alley where she was sexually assaulted and robbed.

Stewart and Flemons previously were arraigned in connection with the Sept. 30 kidnapping and sexual assault on a 24-year-old woman pulled from her bike in Detroit.

