Red Wings losing streak hits six

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov became the seventh set of teammates in NHL history to start the season with point streaks of at least 11 games, and the surging Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night. Kucherov got his 12th goal in the first period, and setup Stamkos' power-play goal from the low left circle that put Tampa Bay (9-1-1) up 2-1 at 6:22 of the third. The duo also tied Martin St. Louis' team season-opening point streak set in 2009-10.

Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in his 100th NHL game and 50th win (50-33-8).

Frans Nielsen had two goals and Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings (4-6-1), who have lost six straight (0-5-1). Detroit has lost nine straight games against Tampa Bay.

After Brayden Point made it 3-1 at 17:04, Nielsen cut the deficit to one on the power play with 1:49 to play.

Nielsen opened the scoring during a short-handed 2-on-1 at 14:18 of the first. The Red Wings have just four first-period goals this season.

Two minutes after Nielsen's goal, Kucherov tied it at 1 from the top of the right circle during a power play setup by a too many men on the ice penalty on Detroit.

Tampa Bay's top-ranked NHL power play went 2 for 6. Detroit converted one of five chances.

Vasilevskiy made strong saves on Henrik Zetterberg in both the first and second periods, while Howard had a nifty glove save on Kucherov's shot midway through the second.

