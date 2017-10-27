UPDATE: US-10 back open after 2 separate crashes near Mackinaw Road

Authorities closed part of a busy Mid-Michigan highway Friday morning after two separate crashes in the same area.

The first crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on eastbound US-10 at Mackinaw Road (Exit 137). Officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash and one rolled. Police had eastbound lanes closed at Mackinaw Road, as well as the ramp from Mackinaw Road onto US-10. The scene was cleared just after 6:30 a.m.

The second crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of US-10 at Mackinaw Road. Police had the left westbound lane closed. That scene was also cleared just after 6:30 a.m.

Officials have not released details on any possible injuries at this time.

