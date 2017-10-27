Halloween weekend events in Mid-Michigan

Halloween is just around the corner and your little ghouls and goblins may want to enjoy some spooky fun a little early this year.

Here's a way to score some early treats at events planned across Mid-Michigan this weekend:

Friday

The Saginaw Career Complex will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Career Complex building on Weiss Street in Saginaw. You and your little ones can get dressed up and enjoy some candy-filled fun. >>More info here<<

You can parade around the track inside the Ryder Center at Saginaw Valley State University. Wear your best costume while collecting some delicious and nutritious goodies. There will also be athletic activities and a chance to win some prices. The excitement runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. >>More info here<<

Mott Community College will host its annual Halloween Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ballenger Field. There will be a costume contest, haunted house, bounce houses and live music. The free event is sponsored by Security Credit Union.

If a costume party is more your style, head to the Flint Youth Theatre. They're holding a costume party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20, but kids ages 12 and under get in free. >>More info here<<

The Sky Zone is Saginaw is hosting a Friday Night FRIGHT. Guests are invited to wear appropriate Halloween attire and jump to Halloween themed music. No masks or hard objects/surfaces while jumping. The event is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. >>More info here<<

Saturday

Put on your costumes and head to the Saginaw Children's Zoo for their annual Halloween bash! Guests can make their way through the merry-not-so-scary Zoo, explore all of the spooktacular decorations, and meet some of the creepy, crawly animal friends before taking a ride on the Pirate Train. The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $6 for non-members. >>More info here<<

You can bring your little ghouls and goblins to J.D. Byrider in Saginaw for a spooktacular great time at their Trunk-or-Treat event. Kids can enjoy candy, face painting, balloons, games and toys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. >>More info here<<

Bethlehem Lutheran Church & School will host a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is one can of food per child. There will be prizes, snacks and games! >>More info here<<

Hear some spooky tales and learn about ghosts, witches, vampires and werewolves at the Happy Hauntings Ghost Walk in Frankenmuth. The event starts at 5 p.m. – rain or shine. Tickets are $5 per person. Children under two are free. >>More info here<<

Trick-or-treating comes early at the Davison Farmers Market. The free event is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with trick-or-treating, a Halloween play performance and make your own caramel apple station. >>More info here<<

Bring your little monsters and dance your heart out with ghoulish entertainment at the Lil’Monsters Halloween Bash hosted by the Genesee Valley Center. The event is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. >>More info here<<

Join the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum for some Halloween fun during the 4th annual Costume Party presented by the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s Youth Advisory Board. This year, the Halloween festivities will include face painting, spooky Halloween crafts, games, and of course, the costume contest! Admission is $7 for non-members. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. >>More info here<<

Grab your pup and costume up for a howling good time at Saginaw County Animal Care & Control's Trick-Treat & Tails event. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. All dogs must be on a leash. >>More info here<<

Do you have information on an event that didn't make the list? Send your suggestions to wnem@wnem.com

