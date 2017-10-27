Dry weather makes a quick exit

It was nice while we had it. A completely dry Thursday was a great change of pace from the soggy weather from earlier this week but as soon as it arrived, it's already going to make an exit with showers returning to the forecast for Friday.

Today & Tonight

Clouds have returned to Mid-Michigan and that's keeping temperatures on the warmer side out the door this morning, a nice change from the cold start yesterday. Readings are mostly in the middle and upper 40s for your morning drive.

We're off to a dry start in most areas as well, with just a few sprinkles being seen early on around our area, with a few lighter showers being observed in parts of Clare and Roscommon counties.

While most are dry, that is expected to change today as a cold front works through the region, giving us a chance of showers this afternoon through the evening hours. The highest coverage of rain later on tonight is expected to be from the Tri-Cities into the Thumb, extending southwest toward the I-69 corridor.

Track rain throughout the day with our Interactive Radar!http://www.wnem.com/category/287162/imap

With plenty of cloud cover and the showers today, expect highs in the upper 40s and low 50s for most this afternoon, with some middle 50s possible the farther east you are.

If you're headed to high school football games or out for Friday evening plans later on tonight, grabbing the umbrella certainly wouldn't be a bad idea. Plan for temperatures later on tonight to fall into the 40s, with overnight lows eventually settling into the middle 30s.

Showers will continue in scattered fashion overnight, mainly in western areas as we shift to more of a lake-effect event. Most will see rain, but with cooler air settling in, a few flakes mixing in with the rain certainly aren't out of the question.

