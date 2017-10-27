Michigan highway rock shatters more than one life

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
On Wednesday, TV5 introduced you to Steve Amthor - the man driving Kenneth White home last week when a rock crashed through his windshield killing White.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
Authorities have closed part of a busy Mid-Michigan highway after two separate crashes in the same area.More >
A Michigan woman has been ordered to spend 25 to 50 years in prison in the slayings of her adult son and her 7-month-old granddaughter.More >
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in the 2800 block of Capehart.More >
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
A ten-year-old Ohio boy led highway patrol officers on a high-speed chase Thursday morning.More >
