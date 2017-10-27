Police say response times improving in Flint

The Flint Police Department says it's taking action to speed up response times to serious 911 calls.

“In September of 2017, the City of Flint Police Department’s response times became widely publicized in the local media. This was an issue that we as an agency were already aware of and an area we were diligently working to improve upon,” the department said in a press release.

In January of 2017, the average response time to priority one calls was approximately 21 minutes, according to the Flint Police Department.

Officials said by July, that time had risen to approximately 58 minutes.

“The principle solution for the issue of response time is additional staffing and manpower. Our current staffing issues are also well known. The effect of the loss of hundreds of police positions over the last several years is clearly observable in our response times,” the department said. "We have already, and will continue to request more officers for the City of Flint Police Department. To date, these requests have not been filled."

The Flint Police Department is now creating an Intelligence Operations Center to combat the longer response times, according to the press release.

“The goal of the center is to analyze crime trends in the city and assist administrators with the allocation of our existing resources,” the release said.

The police department said the new tactics have reduced their response times from 58 minutes in July to 24 minutes during their most recent review in October.

The department expects the Intelligence Operations Center to be fully functional in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.