DNR: Trail section washed out by recent rains

A section of the North Central State Trail in Otsego County is closed after being washed out by recent rains.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a ¾-mile section of trail is closed between Summit and Badgley Roads in Corwith Township, just south of Vanderbilt.

The DNR is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to address the drainage issue and figure out the best repair going forward.

An estimated time of repair is not available at this time, but the goal is to have the trail repaired and open for the snowmobile season, which officially begins Dec. 1.

"This same culvert had similar issues that were caused by beavers two years ago and we were able to fix it,” said Dave Stempky, the DNR's Cheboygan Field Office manager. "With the recent amount of rain and subsequent flowing debris, the culvert is likely plugged again and is likely undermined. The DNR and DEQ will work on identifying the appropriate size and angle of the culvert to help avoid this type of issue in the future."

Additional information on closures and trail detours can be found here.

