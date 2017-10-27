Christmas helpers attend Santa school in Midland

Santa needs some help before the big day.

His helpers are training right now in Midland as the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School celebrates its 80th year.

Santas from all over the country have come to Mid-Michigan to hone in on their skills. Although it's still October, it's never too early to start your training as Santas helper.

“It's just the feeling you get as you're gearing up near the end of October. It just really gets you to be in the spirit to be ready and excited about Christmas,” said Sherry Jones, Mrs. Claus’s helper.

At the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School, looking the part of Santa is very important - right down to the makeup, hair, and outfits.

“It's the blush and the red you don't want to overdo it. Cause like they said if you overdo it, it doesn't look real. You want to be as realistic as possible,” said Greg Puskar, one of Santa’s helpers.

Some are newcomers and others have been doing it for a few years, but the jolly feeling they get as Santa’s representatives never gets old.

“Santa is just such a wonderful thing to do. After last year, I am totally hooked,” Jerry Allen said.

At the North Pole, or anywhere, how they treat the children is key.

“I think it's really important and visiting with the children and interacting with the families you have that spirit because if you don't if they can't see you really enjoy and love what you're doing then they're not going to walk away feeling they really did see Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause,” Jones said.

Becoming a Santa is not easy and that's why the three-day program well equips these people to give them all the tricks of the trade.

