Halloween weather over the last 10 years

Halloween is just around the corner and now that the final preparations are being put on costumes for Trick-Or-Treating, many are watching the forecast closely to find out about any wet weather and also whether or not some warmer clothes will be needed under the costume.

Early Look At Tuesday

We still have plenty of time before Halloween arrives, but let's start with this year's early forecast. Right now, it looks like temperatures will be generally in the lower 40s around Trick-Or-Treat time 5 PM an onward into the evening. If we have some wind, it could be feeling like the upper 30s.

A few showers look possible, but it's still a bit too early to pin down the exact timing so we'll continue to keep an eye on things and refine our forecast as we get closer.

To keep an eye on it, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Halloween Weather Last 10 Years: 2007-2016

Halloween is one of those holidays that falls in a transition season for us in the state of Michigan and the results, at least temperature wise, have been a bit mixed over the last ten years.

In Flint and Saginaw, we've seen temperatures around Trick-Or-Treat times of 5 PM - 9 PM range from the middle 30s to the low 60s over these last ten years. If there's a range that comes up more than the others, readings in the 40s seem to be the most common.

For reference, our average high temperature for October 31st in Flint is 54° and 53° in Saginaw. Record temperatures for Halloween in both areas are in the upper 70s.

As far as precipitation goes, we've actually had more treats than tricks over the last ten years. But if someone were to ask you what you've remembered about the weather on Halloween in recent memory, you might think the opposite.

While 2016 featured dry weather in Saginaw and Flint for Trick-Or-Treat times, we had three straight years from 2013-2015 that had wet conditions in Flint, including some snow in 2014. Saginaw also had rain and snow in 2014, but got lucky with things clearing up by the evening.

Before 2013 however, we actually had a run of five straight years of dry conditions in Saginaw and Flint from 2008-2012, this coming after a rainy night in 2007.

The final numbers? Flint has been dry 60% of the time the last ten years while Saginaw has been dry 70% of the time recently. For a more specific look for each city, check out our tables for Saginaw and Flint below! Temperatures and conditions reflect the most common conditions from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Flint

Year Temperatures Conditions 2016 Mid to Upper 40s Dry 2015 Upper 40s Rain 2014 Middle 30s Rain, Snow 2013 Low 60s Rain 2012 Low 40s Dry 2011 Low to Mid 40s Dry 2010 Upper 30s to Low 40s Dry 2009 Low 40s Dry 2008 Mid to Upper 50s Dry 2007 Low to Mid 50s Rain

Saginaw

Year Temperatures Conditions 2016 Upper 40s to Low 50s Dry 2015 Middle 40s Rain 2014 Middle 30s Dry 2013 Lower 60s Rain 2012 Lower 40s Dry 2011 Mid to Upper 40s Dry 2010 Mid to Upper 30s Dry 2009 Lower 40s Dry 2008 Mid to Upper 50s Dry 2007 Upper 40s, Low 50s Rain

