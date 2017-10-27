Hurley becomes first in state to offer center for victims of violent crimes

A Mid-Michigan hospital will be the first in the state to offer a center for victims of violent crimes to recover.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Friday that Hurley Medical Center in Flint will serve as the first Trauma Recovery Center in Michigan to provide crisis intervention to hospitalized traumatic violent crime victims.

The center will give victims of traumatic violent crimes such as gunshot and stab wounds, gang violence, physical attacks, sexual assault, human trafficking, domestic violence, and hate crimes immediate mental health support.

"Unfortunately, many of the patients that we see each year enter the hospital as a victim of crime. Their needs sometimes extend beyond strict medical care that we excel at providing. As such, having the state’s first Trauma Recovery Center in Michigan, along with deploying the resources and comprehensive care necessary, would help us to expand the already high level of care patients and their loved ones can expect and count on, from Hurley," said Michael Jaggi, DO, FACP, FACEP, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Hurley Medical Center.

Michigan will be just the third state in the nation to build a network of TRC.

To launch the new center, MDHHS has granted $365,927 to Hurley Medical Center.

“Michigan is showing national leadership in how to help victims heal and stop the cycle of crime. Unaddressed trauma is too often an invisible epidemic,” said Lenore Anderson, President, Alliance for Safety & Justice. “Trauma recovery centers are a critical source of comprehensive support for crime survivors, addressing emotional trauma after a crime occurs.”

Hurley plans to hire staff and refine the TRC's scope of services within the next year.

Once full executed, the TRC will follow and care for victims throughout their hospital stay and post hospital experience, providing them a familiar face to associate with during a time where they have been uprooted from everything in their lives.

>>For more information click here<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.