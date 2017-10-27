Homeowner found dead, death considered suspicious - WNEM TV 5

Homeowner found dead, death considered suspicious

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man found dead inside his home, and police are calling his death suspicious.

Flint Police were called to the 2400 block of Reid Street for a welfare check on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Inside, they found a 65-year-old man dead.

The cause of death is unknown, and police have not released the man’s name.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.