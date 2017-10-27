Homeowner found dead, death considered suspicious

A man found dead inside his home, and police are calling his death suspicious.

Flint Police were called to the 2400 block of Reid Street for a welfare check on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Inside, they found a 65-year-old man dead.

The cause of death is unknown, and police have not released the man’s name.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

