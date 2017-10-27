Zion Lutheran School gets a tour of WNEM - WNEM TV 5

Zion Lutheran School gets a tour of WNEM

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

WNEM hosted the third and fourth-grade students from Zion Lutheran School.

It was apart of the Weather Kids event with our weather team.

Our meteorologists Bryan Bachman, Chris Easlick, and Dan Giroux gave them a tour of our office and studio.

