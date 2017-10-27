Woman sentenced up to 20 years for locking disabled sister in closet

A woman was sentenced up to 20 years behind bars for locking her disabled sister in a closet with little food, water, or clothing.

Candy Lawson was sentenced 10 to 15 years for charges of unlawful and vulnerable adult abuse.

Lawson received a 40 to 60-month sentence on the embezzlement for a vulnerable adult charge.

Lawson was found guilty on Sept. 25.

Police visited Lawson’s home two years ago to check on the welfare of her sister.

Police said they discovered 42-year-old Dianna Churchill, who is deaf and had other "cognitive and physical impairments," had been locked in a small closet at a home in Corunna.

Prosecutors said she was forced to live in a 4x8 foot closet and was given very little food and water, and just a bucket for a bathroom. Investigators said Dianna was just over 70 pounds when she was found.

Police suspect it could have been going on for seven years.

