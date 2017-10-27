Bay City fire crews extinguish shed, fence fire - WNEM TV 5

Bay City fire crews extinguish shed, fence fire

Posted: Updated:
File Photo File Photo
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

Bay City Public Safety Department extinguished a structure fire with no injuries.

The structure fire happened on Oct 19. at 10:22 p.m. at 1409 2nd St.

Engine One arrived on the scene and reported a small wooden shed and fence were on fire in the backyard.

The public safety department reported the two homes on both sides of the shed received some exposure damage.

Crews put out the fire at 11:20 p.m.

Five firefighters and three public safety officers responded to the incident.

All resident were cleared from the scene by 11:21 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.