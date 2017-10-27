Bay City fire crews extinguish shed, fence fire

Bay City Public Safety Department extinguished a structure fire with no injuries.

The structure fire happened on Oct 19. at 10:22 p.m. at 1409 2nd St.

Engine One arrived on the scene and reported a small wooden shed and fence were on fire in the backyard.

The public safety department reported the two homes on both sides of the shed received some exposure damage.

Crews put out the fire at 11:20 p.m.

Five firefighters and three public safety officers responded to the incident.

All resident were cleared from the scene by 11:21 p.m.

