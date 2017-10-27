Bed bugs exterminated at U of M library

A University of Michigan library has been cleaned after a bed bug was discovered.

On Oct. 24, a student reported a possible bed bug at the Thompson Library at the University of Michigan Flint campus.

Facilities and Operations (F&O) and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) were sent to investigate the incident the following morning.

The teams found evidence of a single bed bug in one chair. The chair was immediately disposed of with no evidence of other bed bugs in the facility.

The area was quarantined for cleaning as apart of the protocol.

The university has not received any other reports of bed bugs

