MSP sends 2 personnel to Puerto Rico for recovery effort

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the State of Michigan is deploying two Michigan State Police staff members to Puerto Rico to provide logistical resourcing.

The deployment is a part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the people of Puerto Rico who have been impacted by this catastrophic event,” Snyder said. “We’re pleased to answer this request for assistance to support the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico as they continue recovery efforts.”

MSP will work with the Puerto Rico government to obtain and manage emergency assistance from other states. This will include reaching out to states with available resources, coordinating incoming resources, and supporting resources that are already on the ground.

“We have been monitoring recent EMAC requests from Texas, Florida, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to identify opportunities for Michigan to help our fellow Americans,” said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, Director of the MSP and State Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “Our staff is well trained and ready to help.”

MSP has been providing virtual support to the EMAC by helping coordinate state and National Guard resources. They have also provided technical support when communications or connectivity were not available.

