95-year-old black judge celebrates 50 years on federal bench - WNEM TV 5

95-year-old black judge celebrates 50 years on federal bench

DETROIT (AP) -

Judge Damon J. Keith remembers many tumultuous and significant times as he thinks back on his 50-year career on the federal bench, including being sued by President Richard Nixon after ruling that wiretapping couldn't be done without a court order.

The 95-year-old from Detroit is the only African-American among six current federal judges who have served 50 or more years, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. He will be honored at a gala Saturday in Detroit.

Keith still hears cases about four times a year at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. His approach is: Fight for the Constitution, not with each other.

Keith, a prominent lawyer at the time, was appointed to the federal bench by President Lyndon B. Johnson in October 1967.

