Anti-bullying awareness event shows kids they're not alone

Mid-Michigan residents came out to show children they are not alone when it comes to the battle against bullying.

The event was designed to help students gain the confidence to speak out when they are being put down.

Cyra Stewart just started sixth grade and other kids are being mean to her.

"They're telling me that I'm nothing and I'm dumb and ugly," Cyra said. "It makes me feel sad."

She isn't alone.

"Bullying is a huge problem. Michigan is number one in the nation," said Tracy Palmer, anti-bullying advocate.

The anti-bullying awareness night in Flint on Friday focused on providing resources to help kids and parents who might not know what to do.

"We need them to speak up. We need to let them know that it's OK. This is a safe zone. You can speak up to a smart adult and let them know what's going," said Dawana Taylor, whose daughter was bullied.

Her daughter, Alina Oliver, was cyber bullied last year, but she was able to roll with the punches. Now she wants to inspire other victims to rise up.

"Do not sit there and take the bullying. We're gonna take action and it starts tonight," Alina said.

They hope their messages and strength can bring change and save lives.

