Fall has finally arrived

It only took for us to get to the end of October in order for fall weather to finally enter the picture. It does appear we can say goodbye to 70 degree weather for quite some time. Now, we can expect gray and dreary skies to be a big part of the next few days, including most of this weekend.

Today

We're certainly going to make up for lost fall weather today. This is some pretty decent football weather and it really couldn't come at a better time. A low pressure system brought a cold front through Mid-Michigan yesterday. That low will continue to sit and spin to our north. That means a couple of things for us here. The first will be the cloud cover and stray showers. With winds zipping out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times, we can expect some clouds and even a few isolated showers in the form of lake effect. To keep track of the showers across Mid-Michigan, check out our Interactive Radar. The other thing we'll see as a result of that low pressure will be the cool temperatures. Highs today will only rise into the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight

Hopefully you have your heat on...if not, you're going to need it tonight. Temperatures will be feeling very chilly overnight with the help of clearing skies and winds light out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will still manage to be partly cloudy, but that will be enough to help temperatures dip into the mid 30s with some spots dropping as low as the low 30s. To seek how cool temperatures are in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map.

Tomorrow

We'll get a break from the rain tomorrow, but that pesky low pressure system will continue to keep clouds in the forecast through the end of the weekend. However, expect temperatures to remain in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the west at 5 mph. The moral of the story this weekend is to bundle up.

