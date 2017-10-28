Power restored to Clio residents - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to Clio residents

CLIO, MI (WNEM) -

Power has been restored to residents in Clio.

About 1,900 residents in Clio have lost their power at about 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 28.

Consumers Energy restored power at about 3:30 p.m.

Consumers said a resident was trimming a tree when a branch fell onto a power line. 

