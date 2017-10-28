Fatal roll over crash in Union Township

A rollover accident leaves one man from Shepard dead.

The accident happened at 2:12 a.m. on Oct. 28 on River Road and northbound US 127 in Union Township.

A passing driver reported debris on the road and damage to the guardrail. From following the debris, he found a vehicle, a 2017 Chrysler 300c, that rolled into the median.

The passing driver called 9-1-1 and reported the passenger from the crash, a 23-year-old man from Pompeii, walking around while the driver, a 28-year-old man from Shepard, was trapped inside the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, they began to extract the driver from the vehicle. A local wrecker was called to help stabilize the vehicle while first responders worked to free the man.

Once the man was freed, he was transported by MMR to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The passenger from the crash refused medical attention and did not go to the local hospital where the driver was taken.

Officers do not know what caused the crash.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

